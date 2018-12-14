Hy-vee Pharmacy Acquires Local Shopko Sites

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Shopko patient files will merge into existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the 17 cities where the acquisitions have taken place.

“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”

In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations feature free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian available for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Hy-Vee pharmacies are also integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices for easy prescription management.

All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.

Each person who fills a new prescription or refills an existing/transferred prescription at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location will receive a 5 cents per gallon Fuel Saver + Perks discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee location that sells gasoline, and a coupon for a discount on his/her next Hy-Vee grocery trip.

Hy-Vee will begin filling prescriptions for the Albert Lea store at 2708 Bridge Avenue on January 4th. The Mason City location at 875 Fourth Street SW will follow suit on January 23rd. The Forest City location is not a part of the list of the acquired stores.