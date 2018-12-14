Dale L. Zingg, age 97 of rural Leland, Iowa, passed to greener pastures on Our Lords Kingdom on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, December 17, 2018 at West Prairie Lutheran Church, 40041 150th Avenue, Leland, IA 50453, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall of the Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake Officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Monday at the church.

Interment will take place at West Prairie Cemetery in rural Leland, IA. Veteran Honors will be performed by the Leland V.F.W. Post #6161

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Leland V.F.W. Post #6161

