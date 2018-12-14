Charles “Chuck” Smith, 95 of Britt, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge Officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Chuck will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and one hour prior to services at the church.

