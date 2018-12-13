Rewrite of WOTUS Spurs Comment From Governor Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statement on Tuesday after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a proposed rewrite of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule:

“I want to thank Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and President Donald Trump’s administration for listening to stakeholders across this country when rewriting the Water of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

“I was able to host members of the administration in our state on more than one occasion to discuss WOTUS with Iowa farmers, business and industry leaders, and stakeholders. I appreciate not only the acting administrator’s willingness to travel to Iowa to hear directly from those impacted, but also his willingness to factor their concerns into the new rule.

“The new WOTUS rule provides much needed stability to our farmers after years of uncertainty from the Obama administration’s massive federal overreach with the original WOTUS rule. I encourage all stakeholders to submit public comments over the next 60 days as this rule moves through the rule-making process.”