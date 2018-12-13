Parenting Workshop Coming to the Forest City YMCA

The Forest City Community School District and the Forest City YMCA are coming together to host a free parenting workshop on January 21st. The event will be from 6:30 to 8pm at the Forest City YMCA multipurpose room. Nancy Prohaska will lead the program titled “Helping Kids Develop self Control and Resiliency.” Prohaska is the K-5 Counselor at the Forest City Elementary.

Prohaska will point out some of the factors playing a role in causing children to be much more impatient, friendless, bored, and entitled. This is so parents can be more aware of the circumstances surrounding these trends and be able to handle them appropriately. Prohaske will share simple and easy ways to handle these characteristics, even keep them from happening so that the children can develop into resilient, self disciplined, and well adjusted young adults.

Those who may be interested can call the Forest City Elementary School at 585-2670. There will be free child care during the seminar, but the school will need to now how many children are attending. Walk ins are welcome.

Those who attend will also get a family day pass to the Forest City YMCA.