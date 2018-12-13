Huisentruit to be Featured on “48 Hours”

On June 27, 1995, local TV Anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared spurring a 23 year old missing persons case that has not been solved, nor officially closed. Now CBS will air an edition of “48 Hours” that will feature the disappearance of the local personality and those who are connected with the case. One individual, John Vansice is a “Person of Interest” in the case as he claims to be the last one to see her alive.

The show will air Saturday and will have footage done by CBS from reporters who were in Mason City almost a week after Huisentruit disappeared. Allegedly, the footage is of a meeting between Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnne Nathe and Vansice. In it, he describes his relationship as very close. He goes on to state that he would “watch over her”, check on her continually, and, “give her his shirt off of his back.”

Vanisce now lives in Arizona, but remains a person of interest. The episode is alleged to contain new information on the case. Mason City Police are still asking for help in solving the case. Huisentruit was declared legally dead in 2001, but no charges have been filed.