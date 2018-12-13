Forest City Education Foundation to Hold New Years Eve Gala

It may be a little early, but the Forest City Education Foundation will hold a New Years Gala on December 21st in the Waldorf University Atrium.

The event begins at 6:30pm with a catered dinner by Brian Keely. Four complimentary drink tickets will also be provided along with a cash bar. The event will feature a live band during the dinner hour followed by a DJ from 9pm until midnight with dance music. To ring in the New Year, there will be a champagne toast. Fireworks will be done by Pyro Pete’s Fireworks. There will be a silent auction during the evening festivities.

The cost is $75 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the Forest City Education Foundation at 145 South Clark Street. Proceeds from the event will be used for the Foundation’s Dreamcatcher Fund that supports the HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth) Leadership program and academic night.

Cocktail and formal attire are suggested.