Indians sweep Vikings, Other Tuesday Scores

Girls Basketball Scores from 12/11/18
Forest City 55 ,Northwood-Kensett 15
West Hancock 87 , North Iowa 28
Lake Mills 61, Eagle Grove 20
Newman Catholic 43, Rockford 39
Osage 61, North Butler 24
Algona 57, St. Edmond 45
Clear Lake 60, Webster City 27
Iowa Falls-Alden 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Boys Basketball Scores from 12/11/18
The Forest City boys improved to 5 and 0 with 70-34 win over Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night in Forest City. Micah Lambert led the Indians with 14 points and Avery Busta added 11 points.
Other Tuesday scores:
West Hancock 75, North Iowa 38
Lake Mills 96, Eagle Grove 27
Belmond-Klemme 46, North Union 35
Osage 70, North Butler 22
Newman Catholic 72, Rockford 55
Algona 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62