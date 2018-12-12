Amanda Chizek is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for December 12, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK DECEMBER 12 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at West Hancock High School. Amanda Chizek helped the 2nd ranked West Hancock girls stay undefeated in 3 games last week. Tuesday, she had 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 steals in a 56-52 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Thursday Amanda had 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks in a 61-19 win over Rockford, then Friday had 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a 54-37 win over North Union. Congratulations to West Hancock junior Amanda Chizek, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Noah Miller, Forest City Boys Basketball; Chloe Frank, GHV Girls Basketball; Noelle Jones, Forest City Girls Basketball;