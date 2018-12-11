Worth County Seeks Public Input on Hazard Mitigation Plan

The public is encouraged to review and comment on the Worth County Multijurisdictional

Hazard Mitigation Plan Update before the plan is finalized. The plan includes an updated

strategy to reduce damage and losses caused by hazard events. The final draft of the plan will be

available online and in hard-copy from December 10 to December 21. The purpose is to provide

information to the public on the Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update as well as gain public

input.

Taxpayers pay billions of dollars each year for disaster recovery. Some events are predictable, and

often, damages can be reduced or eliminated. The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires

communities to develop an approved local hazard mitigation plan to remain eligible for certain federal

funding.

Worth County invited representatives from County departments, the incorporated cities, public school

districts, and other mitigation planning stakeholders to work together to develop this plan update. The

planning Team addressed several hazards—ranging from drought and severe winter storms to tornadoes

and flooding—and considered the impacts of these events on local communities. Based on the results of

an updated risk assessment of the hazards, team members updated the strategies for their jurisdictions

to reduce damages caused by the various hazards. The team consulted with Wood Environment &

Infrastructure, Inc. to assist with the plan update and ensure that the final plan meets federal regulations.

The planning team would like input from the public on the updated strategy to lessen impacts of future

disasters on people and property in Worth County. The Plan will also be reviewed by the Iowa Homeland

Security and Emergency Management Department (IA HSEMD) and then submitted to FEMA for review

and approval. Public comments will be considered by the Hazard Mitigation Planning Team and

incorporated into the final plan, as appropriate. The final plan must be approved by the governing body

of each participating jurisdiction, IA HSEMD, and FEMA before becoming official.

From December 10 to December 21, the final draft plan will be available for your review online at: http://www.worthcounty.org