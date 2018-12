Stan Watne has served on the Wright County Board of Supervisors for 25 years. On December 17th, the county officials and staff will honor him with a retirement celebration which will take place in the Courtroom of the Courthouse. The public is invited to attend this retirement celebration from 2pm until 4pm.

The courthouse is located at 115 N. Main in Clarion and the Courtroom is on the 2nd floor.