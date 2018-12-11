Shannon Rae (Stockseth) Paulus, 55, of Belmond, IA, passed away at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond on December 7, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Day Spring Assembly of God Church, 208 6th Ave. S.W., Belmond. Pastor Mark Pluff will be officiating. Interment will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond from 5-7 PM and one hour prior to the services at church Thursday.

Shannon Rae was the second child of Merlin and Rose Stockseth and was born July 3, 1963 in Mason City, IA.

She attended school and graduated from Belmond High School in 1981. During her school years in Belmond she had played on the 6 on 6 Girls basketball team that played in the state tournament, participated on the softball team and was active in theater. Following high school she continued her education at LaJames Beauty School in Mason City. She later returned to LaJames as an instructor. Shannon worked for a time at Regis in Mason City and later transferred to Billings, MT. She missed her family and returned to Iowa.

When she returned to Iowa she held various jobs, including delivering Ryder trucks with her brother Perry. The two talked fondly of their adventures on the road.

Shannon always wanted to be a Mother, and this dream came true on September 24, 1992. She and her husband Ron Kohles welcomed son John into the world. She cherished her role as a mother and doted on her son until the very end. They had a special bond and through his life she became an advocate for all individuals with special needs. She and Ron opened their home as foster parents and later adopted Paul and Logan.

Shannon found her passion in helping others with special needs. This path took her to Northeast Iowa Community College where she was instrumental in developing a Secondary Transitional Education Program (STEP). This program helps ensure individuals with special needs earn their college degree.

She filled her days with her many hobbies. She was very crafty and she helped with many 4-H projects for her nieces and nephews. She was an avid photographer but did not like to have her picture taken. She had a very active Facebook account and loved sharing messages with family and friend.

Shannon enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas and Halloween. Whenever a mysterious Santa gift arrived we were sure it came from Shannon and opened it carefully.

Left to cherish her memory are: her sons John Kohles, Belmond, IA, Paul, Tennessee, and Logan, Colorado; 3 sisters, Martie and Chris Stockseth, and Floy (Leonard) “Buddy” Peterson all of Belmond. Her nephews Alex (Alison) Stockseth, Wes Des Moines and Aaron (Kiya) Peterson, Dumont, IA. a niece Hallie Peterson, Belmond, great nephews and nieces: Braydon, Maddie, Jaelyn, Summer, Riley and Alex; a special friend Thelma Binau, Shenandoah, IA; also her aunt Lois Stockseth, Belmond, and numerous cousins and friends.

Shannon was preceded in death by her parents Rose and Merlin “Mort” Stockseth, daughter Anastasia and son Peter, brother Perry, and many aunts and uncles.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474