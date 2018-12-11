Gerald E. Nickles, 90, of Woolstock, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Funeral services for Gerald Nickles will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Samuel Lutheran Church, 201 North Lincoln in Eagle Grove, with Pastor Rich Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at the French Church Cemetery in rural Woolstock.

Visitation for Gerald Nickles will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church in Eagle Grove on Saturday.

