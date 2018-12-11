Crop Advantage Meetings Scheduled

Crop Advantage meetings provide a solid foundation of current, research-based crop production information to help make smart, informed decisions for the farming operation. The 2019 meetings are an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University. The Crop Advantage Series meeting in Mason City will be held on January 11, 2019,at the North Iowa Area Community College, Muse-Norris Conference Center.

Extension specialists will provide updated management options and recommendations on current and future crop production issues. In addition, this meeting will also offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers (CCA) and pesticide safety recertification. Pesticide applicators should recognize attendance is required for the entire meeting to meet recertification requirements.

“There is no other program in our crop production education year that we are able to bring this many extension specialists together to individual sites across the state like we are able to do with Crop Advantage meetings,” said Terry Basol, field agronomist in northeast Iowa with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

In 2018 nearly 2,000 individuals attended one of the meetings across the state, representing all 99 Iowa counties and surrounding states. 84% of attendees responding to follow-up surveys said information from Crop Advantage would likely save them between $5 and $20 per acre.

“Our goal is to prepare producers to manage potential issues when they arise, or even before they arise, by sharing the most up-to-date scientific knowledge from Iowa State University,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist in north central Iowa. “Content at the meetings is driven by county needs and local production issues.”

Program topics for the Mason City location include the 2019 market outlook, lean and mean crop production, soil pH and liming research update, a look at soybean disease management, managing for herbicide resistance, nitrogen management in variable environments, and current status of tariffs.

For locations, times and program details visit: www.cropadvantage.org.

Early registration for each location is $50; late registration made less than seven days prior to the meeting or on-site is $60. Registration includes lunch, printed proceedings booklet, private pesticide applicator recertification and CCA credits. Online registration and additional information is available at www.cropadvantage.org. For questions, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429 or anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist.