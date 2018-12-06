Update on the Shooting at a Mason City Railyard

On November 29th, 2018, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested by the Union Pacific Railroad and Mason City Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place just west of the intersection of 9th Street NW and Monroe Street near All Aboard Storage in Mason City, Iowa. The Union Pacific Railroad employs certified police officers to patrol rail properties across the Midwest.

An initial investigation by the DCI has determined that Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner stopped Nathan Lee Olson, age 30, of Mason City, Iowa for trespassing across Union Pacific property at this location and an altercation ensued. This incident remains under investigation. Olson remains in the care of the Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa.

Upon completion, the DCI will forward the results of the investigation to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.