Gas Leak in Eagle Grove Halted

Eagle Grove emergency crews were called to the area of North Hewitt and NW First Streetshortly before 1:00 PM Tuesday after a fencing crew struck a gas line.

Crews from MidAmerican Energy responded to the area and were able to stop the leak about 3:45PM.

Residents in the area near the leak were asked to evacuate while a larger perimeter was asked to shelter in place during the incident. A shelter was opened for those who could not return to their homes.