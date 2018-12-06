Gas Leak in Eagle Grove Halted

Eagle Grove emergency crews were called to the area of North Hewitt and NW First Streetshortly before 1:00 PM Tuesday after a fencing crew struck a gas line.
Crews from MidAmerican Energy responded to the area and were able to stop the leak about 3:45PM.
Residents in the area near the leak were asked to evacuate while a larger perimeter was asked to shelter in place during the incident. A shelter was opened for those who could not return to their homes.
Assisting during the incident were the Eagle Grove Fire Department, Eagle Grove Police Department, Eagle Grove EMS, Eagle Grove Public Works, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Wright County Emergency Management, the Eagle Grove School District, and Rotary Assisted Living provided transportation and shelter services.