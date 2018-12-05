Tean (Brouwer) Cook

Tena (Brouwer) Cook, 97 of Britt, formerly of Kanawha passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Tena Cook will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street Southwest in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Tena will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA 50423

641-843-3839