Marlys R. Thovson (nee Adams) of New Providence, NJ, formerly of Berkeley Heights, NJ passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 with her loving husband of 63 years, Dennis, by her side.

Visitation will be held at 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.., Monday, December 10, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, a short prayer service will be held at 1:45 P.M. with Pastor Les Green of the Forest City United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com