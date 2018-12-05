James Betz is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for December 5, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK DECEMBER 5 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. James Betz led the Cardinals in a pair of games last week. Tuesday, James had 21 points and 11 rebounds in an 83-40 win over North Iowa. Friday, in a 48-38 loss at Forest City, Betz had 20 points and 14 rebounds. The UNI recruit is closing in on 1,000 points for his career, averaging 11.74 points per game for his career. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior James Betz, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Lamar Flowers, West Hancock Boys BB; Chett Helming, Lake Mills Boys BB; DaShawn Linnen, Lake Mills Boys BB; Rachel Leerar, West Hancock Girls BB; Noah Miller, Forest City Boys BB;