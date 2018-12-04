Winnebago Supervisors To Meet Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning by hearing an annual report from RSVP. The reading buddy group for area students will be asking the board for funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

After the retirement of a board member from the Winnebago County Board of Public Health, the search for a replacement yielded a possible candidate. Dr. Ostercamp from the Mercy Medical Clinic in Forest City is expected to be nominated to the vacant post.

The board will consider a couple of Winter Maintenance Agreements with Buffalo Center and Lake Mills. These are snow clearance and maintenance agreements between the cities and the county.

Drainage issues will center around a possible cleaning in Drainage District 18, a public hearing for Drainage District 11 and the cleaning work to be done there, and other drainage matters. The public hearing will take place at 10am.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.