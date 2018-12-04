Ernst Believes The Farm Bill Will Be Signed This Month

Senator Joni Ernst says there appears to be a breakthrough in negotiations on the Farm Bill.

Ernst is the only Iowan on a conference committee that’s been struggling for weeks to reconcile House and Senate versions of the Farm Bill. A provision championed by Iowa’s other Senator, Chuck Grassley, is not in the final deal. It would have imposed limits on farm subsidy payments to NON-farmers. Republicans in the House had been pressing for new work requirements for food stamp recipients. That’s not in the final version either.

. Ernst says the Republican leader in the senate who decides which bills get debated has assured her a vote on the Farm Bill will happen in the Senate in December.

The Farm Bill expired October 1st. If congress fails to pass a replacement by December 31st, the NEXT congress would have to start at square one in drafting a bill and first pass it through committees in the House and Senate before votes could be taken in the full House and Senate.