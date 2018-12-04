Donna J. Toftey, age 96, of Belmond, IA, a Corwith, IA, native, died, Thursday, November 29, 218, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 7, 2018, at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond. Pastor Jim Gochenouer will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.. Interment will be in the St. Olaf Church Cemetery west of Belmond.

Donna J. Hanson was born to Lyman and Bessie Hanson on Sept. 17th, 1922 at Corwith, Iowa. She was married to Abner Toftey on Sept. 4th, 1942. They lived on the family farm, in

Kanawha Iowa, had their own plane and was a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol. She was also a 4H leader for over 25 years, and then in 1966, they moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ. Designed and built their home there in 1969. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She was the chaperone for Miss Lake Havasu in the Miss Arizona pageant and Miss Iowa in the Miss America pageant and was qualified to judge any Miss America pageant in the state of AZ. Donna was a very active member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu, Arizona and was given the Olive Leaf Award, Mount Olive’s recognition of significant volunteer service to the Church. She moved to Belmond in the fall of 2001, rejoining St. Olaf Lutheran Church and became active in the church here again.

Donna had a zest for life and was very active and passionate about all she did. She loved times spent with her family and her grandchildren. She had a keen sense of place, captivating personality, and a unique sense of wit. She very much enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and the happenings of the moment.

Abner preceded her in death in January 1987, Sister Iliene Hesley in 1985, Brother Roy Hanson in 1995, Brother Robert Hanson in 2003, and her eldest son Craig in 2017.

Donna is survived by 2 sons and their families including: Bruce, Cheryl and Gregg of Georgetown, Texas; Brian, Beth, Levi and Race of Belmond Iowa and Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and many friends.

