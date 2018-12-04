Author & Productivity Consultant “Organized Audrey” Teaching Workshops at NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will host author, speaker, and productivity consultant Audrey Thomas on Thursday, January 10th in the Muse Norris Conference Center on the NIACC campus. Audrey will be leading two seminars; Passport to Productivity: A Destination Worth Planning For (9:00 am – 12:00 pm) and Getting Organized In Outlook: Manage Your Email, Manage Your Time (1:00 pm – 3:00 pm). Please register by calling the NIACC Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358. The cost is $99 for the morning and $149 for the afternoon seminar. Space is limited.

Passport to Productivity – What sets successful employees apart? Their productivity. They get more done, they’re given more important projects. But productivity doesn’t just happen – it’s learned, planned for, and executed with intention. Develop habits that will set you apart in the following areas: managing your time, running effective meetings, keeping up with email, prioritizing projects, and controlling all the paper on your desk.

Getting Organized in Outlook – Outlook isn’t just for email – it’s a tool to manage information and time, too. But most employees never get beyond the basics. A better understanding of Outlook saves you time and frustration. Its hidden tips and tricks will help you get the most done in the least amount of time. All participants receive Audrey’s unparalleled Outlook Resource Card, a quick reference of the session concepts, including: streamlining processes for email, contacts & tasks; the Categories feature – when and where to use it; shortcuts for creating new contacts, sending emails, and tracking projects; automatic formatting for email and calendar; customized settings; and common email file folder mistakes.

Audrey Thomas has been entertaining and teaching audiences for over 20 years. As an author, speaker and productivity consultant, she presents for corporations, non-profits, conferences and conventions. Audrey has authored several books, including 50 Ways to Leave Your Clutter and The Road Called Chaos. Audrey writes for several organizations. Her bi-monthly newsletter—My Monday Moment—is designed for busy professionals. Audrey enjoys gardening, target shooting and deleting emails.