Another Local WWII Sailor is Found and identified

Another local sailors remains from the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified by the military. Navy Reserve Musician First Class Henri C. Mason of Corwith has been found and identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Mason was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese forces using torpedoes and bombs to capsize her. The December 7, 1941 attack on the Hawaiian Islands left several ships incapacitated, sunk, or severely damaged killing over 2,000 and injuring thousands more. The Oklahoma was capsized trapping and killing 429 of her crew. Many of these were buried as unknowns in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii or the Punchbowl as it is known.

With advances in forensic and geneological sciences, and help from family members, identification of the unknowns who are lost in combat, have a greater chance of identification. The military is only identifying those who have been buried as unknowns. They are not exhuming those who remain in capsized ships such as the USS Arizona which is now a national monument.