Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers

The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to ring the bell as part of their annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign. Cedar Rapids spokesperson, Shalla Ashworth, says Iowa isn’t the only state needing more ringers.

Ashworth says while they’ve had a harder time finding individual bell-ringers, they have had an increase in groups that sign up for a shift.

She says the time commitment depends on how much time you have.

Ashworth says you can find opportunities anywhere in Iowa by going to the Salvation Army’s website at: SalvationArmy.org.

She says the Red Kettle Campaign is an important fundraiser that allows them to continue their work helping people throughout the year. She says they serve meals, provide supplemental food boxes and assist with rent or utilities to families.