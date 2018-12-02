Waldorf Women’s Soccer’s McCalla and Rockwell Scholar-Athletes

The Waldorf women’s soccer team might not have gotten to play a full season, but their efforts this fall didn’t go without notice as a pair of Warriors earned recognition from the NAIA.

Shinnell McCalla

Waldorf senior forward Shinnell McCalla and junior forward Kaitlyn Rockwell each earned national recognition as both were named NAIA Scholar-Athletes for their efforts on the field and in the classroom.

Kaitlyn Rockwell

The honor is the first for each.

To be honored, a player must have an academic standing of junior, or higher, and be in at least her second year of actively competing for her team. The student-athlete also must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5, or higher, in all of their collegiate work.

McCalla is a Sports Management major from Basseterre, St. Kitts, with a 3.80 GPA who is also minoring in Business.

Rockwell is Health Promotion & Exercise Science major from Glenpool, Okla, who holds a 3.51 cumulative GPA.