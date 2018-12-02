Waldorf Volleyball’s Cordle, Platzek & Tramm Named NAIA Scholar-Athletes

A strong season on the hardwood continues to garner accolades for the Warrior volleyball team, which racked up a trio of national honors on Friday.

Announcing the association’s top academic honor, the NAIA named Waldorf’s Savanna Cordle, Kyra Platzek and Elisabeth Tramm Scholar-Athlete award winners.

The honor is the first for each of the Warrior junior volleyball players.

To be honored, a player must have an academic standing of junior, or higher, and be in at least her second year of actively competing for her team. The student-athlete also must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5, or higher, in all of their collegiate work.

Savannah Cordle

Cordle is majoring in Business with a minor in Spanish & Communications. The junior right side from Waltham, Minn., has a 3.92 cumulative GPA in her collegiate work.

Kyra Platzek

Platzek, who last week was named to the NAIA North Central Region Team for her play, is majoring in Health Promotion & Exercise Science and minoring in Psychology & Biology. The junior outside hitter from Ridgeland, Wis., has a 3.72 GPA.

Tramm, who became the all-time leader in assists at Waldorf this season, is majoring in Health Promotion & Exercise Science. The junior setter from White Bear Lake, Minn., has a 3.99 cumulative GPA.