Two Accidents in Forest City Blamed on Icy Roads

Road conditions were to blame for a head on collision that took place on Friday on Crystal Lake Road. According to the Iowa State Patrol, there were three injuries in a crash that occurred at the junction of Oak Avenue and B-14. The police report stated that the one of the cars involved crossed the center line after the driver had lost control. Both of the vehicles were a total loss.

Police report that two of three injured in the accident were transported to Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa. The accident is being blamed on icy roads.

A second accident took place shortly afterwards when a vehicle lost control in the slippery conditions and rolled over into a ditch on Winnebago Way. The driver was not injured in the accident.