Senator Ernst Statement on the Passing of George H.W. Bush

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement on the passing of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States

“I join the nation today in honoring our nation’s 41st president, George H.W. Bush. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a veteran and a true American leader.

“Like our forefathers who came before him, George H.W. Bush was committed to furthering the ideals that this country was built upon, in a way that will transcend his life. He showed us that relationships matter, people matter, freedom matters.

“When I was deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom, all Kuwaitis, especially the police force, were so appreciative of Americans and viewed George H.W. Bush as their savior. His commitment to sharing the American value of freedom and democracy with the Kuwaiti people helped secure America’s partnerships with the region ever since.

“We owe so much of our nation’s enduring peace, security and prosperity to George H.W. Bush, and, I personally am ever grateful for his leadership and service to our country.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this time.”

