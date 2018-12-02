Grassley Issues a Statement on the Passing of Former President Bush

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa released the following statement regarding the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America, George Herbert Walker Bush.

“President George H. W. Bush led an incredible life. He served with distinction as a naval aviator in World War II, flying 58 combat missions. He represented his community and neighbors as a congressman. He built bridges as an American diplomat in China. He helped keep our nation safe as the head of the Central Intelligence Agency. He honorably served as vice president to President Ronald Reagan and then himself led our nation as America’s 41st president. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements, but for the warmth and kindness he showed to his friends and political opponents alike. President Bush will be missed, but his life and service to our nation will be celebrated. My wife Barbara and I offer our condolences and respect to his family and everyone who mourns his loss