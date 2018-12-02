Gov. Reynolds Releases Statement on Passing of George HW Bush

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement Saturday on the passing of George HW Bush:

“America lost a great leader with the passing of George HW Bush. A man whose legacy is one of service, statesmanship and values.

“Last night, we didn’t just lose a patriot who dedicated his life to serving America, but also a loving husband, father and grandfather who now leaves behind a grieving family.

“Our hearts and our prayers continue to go out to the Bush family. It is my hope that as a nation, we will remember his legacy and as leaders in public service, we will work to meet the standard he set for many years to come.”