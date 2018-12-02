Christmas With Waldorf to Take Place Today

Christmas with Waldorf will take place this afternoon beginning at 3pm. The event was originally scheduled for yesterday, but because of the winter storm that moved through the area, the event was moved to today.

The free and open to the public event will feature a number of activities including decorated Christmas trees, snacks, cookie decorating, and music. Santa Claus will be in the Atrium on campus for all children to visit.

The Christmas Dinner will not take place, but there will be a dessert. Those who purchased a meal ticket should contact the bookstore.