Christmas By The Lake Delayed Until Saturday

It doesn’t happen very often, but the Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake was postponed. This marks the first time in nearly 20 years that the event took a backseat to the weather. Organizers have moved the event to December 8th and 9th, which is next weekend.

The event has only been postponed twice in its history. The first coming during the first year when weather again played a role. Typically the event is held unless weather conditions make it impossible to carry on.

The 24th rendition of Christmas by the Lake will feature a lighted Christmas parade and fireworks.