Snow and Ice Cause Rollover Accident

The strong winter storm in the area has caused a few accidents including a rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County. Joseph Sturges of Rockwell lost control of his vehicle on an ice covered Vine Avenue while traveling northbound. The car left the road close to a farm drive and rolled over several times.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene to find Sturgis in the car with reportedly serious injuries as a result of the rollover. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa for treatment after Mason City Fire Medics and Rockwell Emergency Medical Technicians initially treated him at the scene.

The accident happened around 4:30pm on Saturday around the 3700 bock of Vine Avenue. No further details were released.