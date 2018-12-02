Waldorf Men’s Soccer Players Attain Honors

Coming off another stellar season on the field that saw the Warriors advance to the semifinals of the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) tournament, the Waldorf men’s soccer team added three national honors to its season resume.

On Friday, the NAIA award its highest academic honor to Waldorf’s Rodrigo Freitas, Athos Monteiro and Barema Samassekou, as all three were named NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

To be honored, a player must have an academic standing of junior, or higher, and be in at least his second year of actively competing for his team. The student-athlete also must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5, or higher, in all of their collegiate work.

Rodrigo Freitas

The honor is the first for all three Warrior men’s soccer players, as Freitas is a senior midfielder from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who is maintains a 3.63 GPA and is majoring in Business Management.

Athos Monteiro

Monteiro is a junior majoring in Business Management with a minor in Sports Management from Santa Rita do Sapucai-MG, Brazil, who holds a 3.54 cumulative GPA.

Barema Samassekou

Samassekou is a senior Business Management major from Bamako, Mali, with a cumulative GPA of 3.55.