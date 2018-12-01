Waldorf Hockey Weekend Matches Postponed Until February

Battling in a scoreless tie for half the night, Waldorf’s defense did its part to give the Warriors a chance in their NAIA hockey battle with the visiting Midland Warriors, but a lack of offensive chances cost Waldorf in a 3-0 setback on Friday at the Albert Lea Ice Arena.

The home-standing Warriors played even with NAIA-leading Midland, not giving the guests any good scoring chances, while Waldorf goalie Jeffrey Veitch added save after save.

But Waldorf (3-11-2 overall, 8 points) didn’t put any pucks in the net itself, and eventually Midland (12-2, 24 points) broke the scoreless tie with 9 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second period.

That ignited a quick two-goal stretch for the visitors, who made it 2-0 just 2:22 later.

Midland added an insurance goal midway through the third period then held off the host Warriors, who fired 12 shots on goal.

Dakota McDonald stopped all 12 shots he faced, a much easier evening than Veitch, who turned in a phenomenal night in the net, making 48 saves for Waldorf.

The game wrapped up the fall half of the Waldorf Warriors season, as the team now takes time off for the Christmas break. Waldorf returns to the ice in January, playing against Lindenwood-Belleville and Midland on back-to-back days on January 19 and 20 in Fremont, Neb.

Saturday’s schedule game between Waldorf and Midland at the Albert Lea Ice Arena has been postponed until Feb. 24 because of a winter storm forecasted to hit Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday.