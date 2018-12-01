Strong Winter Storm Prompts Winter Storm Warning

A strong winter storm has moved into the area upgrading the Winter Storm Watch into a Winter Storm Warning. The storm has dropped freezing rain and sleet into the area this morning. The precipitation is snow in the form of moderate to heavy snow. The snow is expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Forecasters believe that anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of new snow will fall in the north Iowa area. This will make travel difficult with patchy blowing snow hampering visibility and glazing over the roads.

The counties effected by the Winter Storm Warning include Winnebago, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Pocahontas, and Humboldt in Iowa. In Minnesota, Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault, and Freeborn are under the warning too.

Snow plow on Highway 69 near Hayfield

A Winter Storm Warning means that significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

Winds are also playing a role in this storm. Northeast winds are forecast to reach as high as 37 miles per hour at times. Wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range for the duration of the storm. Monday should see winds between 9-18 mph after the storm passes. Colder and dryer air will move into the area with no chance of precipitation through the remainder of the week. However, high temperatures will only reach the lower 20’s through the week.

Snow ordinances are in effect in all local cities and towns. Overnight parked cars in Forest City must be off the street during these declared snow events to allow for plows to clear the roads efficiently.

Snow plow near Thompson

Several events have been cancelled or postponed to a later date due to the weather. Those cancellations can be found by going to the kiow.com website and clicking the cancellations and delays tab at the top of the page. It is recommended that you should check with the event location for updated cancellation or postponement announcements.