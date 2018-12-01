Reynolds Orders Flags at Half Mast Today

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, December 1, 2018, to honor a fallen U.S. sailor.

Navy Fireman 1st Class Bert E. McKeeman, of Council Bluffs, was killed in action on December 7, 1941, when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor. The 25-year-old was accounted for on August 13, 2018. McKeeman’s remains were returned to his family for burial in Council Bluffs with full military honors.

Saturday, December 1, 2018 Funeral service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs, IA at 1:30 p.m.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.