Heavy Snows are Expected in the Area

For the second consecutive weekend, Iowa’s bracing for a snowstorm. While southern and eastern Iowa got socked over the Thanksgiving holiday with up to 17-inches of snow, this time northwest Iowa is expecting the worst of it. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says the rain, freezing rain and sleet should changed to all snow today and into tonight and tomorrow.

Farther to the south and east, roughly from Council Bluffs to Fort Dodge to Mason City, forecasters predict three to five inches of snow, with much less snow heading toward central and southeast Iowa. Krull says it’s still a bit of a toss-up as to where the 32-degree dividing line will settle.

Because of that ice, in addition to strong wind gusts blowing the snow, motorists are going to need to use extreme caution as they venture out.

The colder weather will be sticking around, along with the snow. While the normal high temperatures for this time of year are around 40 degrees, Krull expects highs to remain in the 20s and 30s well into next week. Keep up to date with the forecast at weather-dot-gov.