Local Insurance Office Expands

A Forest City insurance firm is expanding its operation to the East Coast. FCIS Insurance (Farm & City Insurance Services) has announced the purchase of The Tobin Agency located in Collingswood, New Jersey. The acquisition will close on January 2, 2019, for an undisclosed amount.

FCIS, headquartered in Forest City Iowa, with a satellite office in Lake Mills, is a second-generation independent insurance agency serving customers in Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota. On a National level FCIS is a leading provider of recreational vehicle insurance, maintaining licenses in every state, except Hawaii. The acquisition of The Tobin Agency gives FCIS its first location out of Northern Iowa and a presence on the East Coast.

The Tobin Agency, also a second-generation independent insurance agency has been a leading provider of recreational vehicle insurance since 1975. The Tobin Agency and FCIS have had a business association in a related area since 2014. Jay Tobin will join the board of directors of FCIS, and will continue to over-see the New Jersey operation through the transition and into the future.

Courtney Wooge, President of FCIS, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to grow our company and build upon the legacy and great reputation of The Tobin Agency. Jay Tobin has successfully led The Tobin Agency for the past 31 years and has the same commitment to his customers as we do. It is a perfect match for our expansion and growth.”

Jay Tobin, President of The Tobin Agency, said, “Courtney and the team at FCIS seemed like a natural fit to acquire our agency. We each have a strong work ethic and a strong desire to achieve total customer satisfaction. Add to this is the friendship that began with Courtney’s father, Gaylord, and has continued with Courtney. It was important to me to find a buyer for my agency who would not disrupt or displace my employees. FCIS will retain my current staff at our present location and will continue to operate as The Tobin Agency for the foreseeable future. I am confident that with Courtney’s leadership the business will continue to growth and prosper.