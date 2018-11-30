Friday Night Basketball Scores

November 30, 2018 AJ Taylor Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Boys Basketball

Forest City Indians 48  Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals 38

West Hancock Eagles 72  Eagle Grove Eagles 26

Lake Mills Bulldogs 58  Belmond-Klemme Broncos33

St. Edmond Gaels 59  Hampton Dumont CAL Bulldogs46

Newman Catholic Knights 74  North Butler Bearcats 24

Nashua-Plainfield Huskies 61 Northwood Kensett Vikings 31

Osage Green Devils 68  Central Springs Panthers 27

North Iowa Bison 52  North Union Warriors 47

Clear Lake Lions 74  Clarion Goldfield Dows Cowboys 51

New Hampton Chickasaws 78 Mason City Mohawks 78

 

Girls Basketball

Forest City Indians 44  Garner Hayfield Ventura 25

West Hancock Eagles 69 Eagle Grove Eagles 31

North Union Warriors 75  North Iowa Bison 24

Osage Green Devils 63  Central Springs Panthers  12

Newman Catholic Knights 54  North Butler Bearcats 15

Clear Lake Lions 71   Clarion Goldfield Dows Cowgirls 38

West Fork Warhawks 48  Rockford Warriors 27

Lake Mills Bulldogs 50  Belmond Klemme Broncos 22

Iowa Falls Alden Cadets  58  Humboldt Wildcats 33

Algona Bulldogs 51  Webster City Lynx 48

Nashua Plainfield Huskies 33  Northwood Kensett Vikings 25

Hampton Dumont CAL Bulldogs 59  St. Edmond Gaels 32