Friday Night Basketball Scores

Boys Basketball
Forest City Indians 48 Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals 38
West Hancock Eagles 72 Eagle Grove Eagles 26
Lake Mills Bulldogs 58 Belmond-Klemme Broncos33
St. Edmond Gaels 59 Hampton Dumont CAL Bulldogs46
Newman Catholic Knights 74 North Butler Bearcats 24
Nashua-Plainfield Huskies 61 Northwood Kensett Vikings 31
Osage Green Devils 68 Central Springs Panthers 27
North Iowa Bison 52 North Union Warriors 47
Clear Lake Lions 74 Clarion Goldfield Dows Cowboys 51
New Hampton Chickasaws 78 Mason City Mohawks 78
Girls Basketball
Forest City Indians 44 Garner Hayfield Ventura 25
West Hancock Eagles 69 Eagle Grove Eagles 31
North Union Warriors 75 North Iowa Bison 24
Osage Green Devils 63 Central Springs Panthers 12
Newman Catholic Knights 54 North Butler Bearcats 15
Clear Lake Lions 71 Clarion Goldfield Dows Cowgirls 38
West Fork Warhawks 48 Rockford Warriors 27
Lake Mills Bulldogs 50 Belmond Klemme Broncos 22
Iowa Falls Alden Cadets 58 Humboldt Wildcats 33
Algona Bulldogs 51 Webster City Lynx 48
Nashua Plainfield Huskies 33 Northwood Kensett Vikings 25
Hampton Dumont CAL Bulldogs 59 St. Edmond Gaels 32