Dolores Waldon, 86, of Clarion, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Dolores ‘Dee’ Waldon will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion with Pastor Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

