Winter Storm Watch Takes Effect Friday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Friday at 6pm and continuing until Sunday at 2pm. Just as December arrives into northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, a winter storm will impact the area starting Friday evening with a wintry mix of precipitation spreading into the state. For the area, a period of wintry mix will arrive Friday evening and change over to snow on Saturday.

To compound the problem, forecasters believe brisk and gusty winds will cause blowing and drifting snow that may reduce visibilities. The snow may glaze over area roads, particularly secondary and residential roads. As the snow ends on Sunday, moderate to heavy snow accumulations are possible in the area. Forecasters believe that total snow accumulations will range from 3 inches near Highway 20. 7 to 9 inches are possible in Iowa communities near the Minnesota border.

Officials are warning of the possibility of ice accumulations on some area roads which could make travel very difficult starting as early as late Friday night. Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for the latest travel information.