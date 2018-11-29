Tickets Now Available for “A Christmas Carol.”

Tickets are now on sale for BrickStreet Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol.” A cast of nearly 60 performers will bring this Charles Dickens classic to life. Cast member Jeff Smith, who portrays Bob Crachit on stage and Director Julie Keely says the ensemble are utilizing a script adapted for the stage by Troy Thompson of Forest City.

When “A Christmas Carol” was first performed by BrickStreet Theatre in 1999, Lindsey Eckeman performed the role of Scrooge. Smith says Eckerman is returning to the stage to reprise the role.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed over two upcoming weekends. The first performance weekend begins Friday, December 7th with the second weekend performances beginning Friday, December 14th. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7pm and the Sunday matinees begin at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce , online at brickstreettheatre.org, or at the door , pending availability.