Increase in Methamphetamine Use by Iowans

From 2014-2017, there was a 38 percent increase in methamphetamine treatment admissions in Iowa. Similarly, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports there was an eight-fold increase in Iowa deaths related to amphetamines, which includes methamphetamine.

November 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. IDPH is using the observance as an opportunity to remind Iowans that methamphetamine continues to be a serious concern.

“Meth is now the second most reported drug by adults at admission to treatment, moving ahead of marijuana for the first time. Alcohol remains number one for adults, while marijuana remains the number one drug of choice for juveniles,” said Katie Bee of the IDPH Bureau of Substance Abuse. “It is important for Iowans to know help is available from Iowa’s treatment network, which can be found at yourlifeiowa.org.”

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant and is most commonly a white, odorless powder. In the short term, its effects include increased attention and activity, decreased appetite and a rapid heartbeat. In the long term, consequences include paranoia, hallucinations, brain structure changes, memory loss, aggression and severe dental problems.