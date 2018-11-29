Grace Schuver, 88, of Kanawha, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Grace Schuver will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will be in Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation for Grace will be Friday, November 30, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East Second Street

Kanawha, Iowa 50447

641-762-3211