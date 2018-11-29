Gov. Reynolds Appoints Joseph Seidlin and Celene Gogerty as District Court Judges

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointments Tuesday of Joseph Seidlin and Celene Gogerty as district court judges in Judicial Election District 5C.

Seidlin, of Clive, received his undergraduate and law degrees from Drake University. He currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 5C.

Gogerty, of Des Moines, received her undergraduate degree from Drake University and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. She currently serves as an assistant county attorney in the Polk County Attorney’s Office.

Judicial Election District 5C includes Polk County.