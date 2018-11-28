Rachel Leerar is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for November 28, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK NOVEMBER 28 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at West Hancock High School. Rachel Leerar led the Eagles to a season opening win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows last Tuesday night. Leerar had 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals in the 58 to 46 win. The Eagles are currently ranked 3rd in Class 1A. Congratulations to West Hancock sophomore Rachel Leerar, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills Girls Basketball;