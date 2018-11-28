Indians sweep Eagle Grove, other Tuesday scores

Girls Basketball
Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42
West Hancock 75, Lake Mills 31
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, North Iowa 16
Bishop Garrigan 53, Belmond-Klemme 32
Northwood-Kensett 30, North Butler 20
Osage 49, Newman Catholic 26
Saint Ansgar 37, Central Springs 20
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21
Ames 54, Mason City 52
Boys Basketball
The Forest City boys opened their season with a 74-34 win over Eagle Grove on Tuesday night. Noah Miller led the Indians with 18 points and Riley Helgeson added 14 points.
Other Tuesday Boys Scores:
Lake Mills 76, West Hancock 68
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 83, North Iowa 40
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 67, Belmond-Klemme 40
Newman Catholic 57, Osage 54
North Butler 54, Northwood-Kensett 42
Clear Lake 61, West Fork 47
Saint Ansgar 62, Central Springs 31