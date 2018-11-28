Indians sweep Eagle Grove, other Tuesday scores

Tuesday, November 27th

KIOW Forest City Basketball at Eagle Grove 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM NOT VIDEO STREAMED

Video Stream North Iowa Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Wednesday, November 28th

KIOW Iowa State Women’s Basketball at South Dakota 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 29th

KIOW Forest City, Central Springs, Eagle Grove Wrestling at Belmond-Klemme 6:00 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock, Saint Ansgar, West Fork Wrestling at Rockford 6:00 PM Video Streamed

Video Stream Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman Catholic Wrestling at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:00 PM Video Streamed

Friday, November 30th

KIOW Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KHAM Eagle Grove Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Saturday, December 1st

KIOW Drake University Football at Iowa State University 11:00 AM

KIOW Northwood-Kensett Basketball at Forest City 1:00 PM Video Streamed

Video Streamed Osage Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4:15 PM Video Streamed

Monday, December 3rd

KIOW North Dakota State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 7:00 PM

Tuesday, December 4th

KIOW Forest City Basketball at Eagle Grove 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Video Stream North Iowa Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Wednesday, December 5th

KIOW Iowa State University Women’s Basketball at University of Iowa 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 6th

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at University of Iowa 7:00 PM

KHAM Rockford Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Friday, December 7th

KIOW North Iowa Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM Video Streamed

KHAM North Union Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM Video Streamed

Sunday, December 9th

KIOW Southern Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 5:00 PM