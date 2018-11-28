Groe Guilty of Possession

Michael Groe of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor,” stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on June 20, 2018. Groe was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Groe was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Groe was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.